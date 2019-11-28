Hungary sold over $9.38 bln worth of new retail bonds so far - minister

Contributor
Krisztina Than Reuters
Published

Hungary's government has sold over 2.845 trillion forints ($9.38 billion) worth of its new forint-denominated retail bonds so far, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported.

BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has sold over 2.845 trillion forints ($9.38 billion) worth of its new forint-denominated retail bonds so far, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been offering the five-year savings bond for the domestic retail market since June as his government pursues efforts to cut its reliance on foreign investors in debt financing.

The bond carries an initial yield of 3.5 percent, gradually rising to 6 percent at maturity, offering a premium over currently available retail bonds and bank deposits.

Foreign investors hold 4.333 trillion forints of Hungarian government bonds .HUBONDHOLD

($1 = 303.37 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com; +36 1 327 4745; Reuters Messaging: krisztina.than.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More