Hungary signs strategic cooperation deal with Chinese ICBC Bank - statement

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hungary has signed a strategic agreement with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) that would allow the Chinese bank to cooperate with Hungary in renminbi bond issues, the Hungarian Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the ICBC was also ready to support financing of Hungarian infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has been open to China as part of its "eastern opening initiative". Hungary has issued bonds in China several times and said it would be using a loan from China to finance the Hungarian stretch of a high-speed railway link between Budapest and Belgrade.

