Hungary should review 3% inflation target, top Orban aide says

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank should review its 3% medium-term inflation target, Development Minister Marton Nagy said on Thursday, piling pressure on the central bank, which has strongly opposed any such move.

Nagy, a former central bank deputy governor, said with full employment in the developed world and tight labour markets in the region, past inflation rates of around 3% cannot be restored.

"The recovery is hampered by high interest rates, which is especially painful in the corporate sector," Nagy told an economic conference.

Hungary's central bank lowered its base rate by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points (bps) last month, extending an easing campaign launched in May that has seen rates fall by a combined 575 bps to 12.25% - still the European Union's highest benchmark.

Nagy, who expects inflation to run at 5% to 6% next year, said he wanted to open a debate about the issue, reiterating his call for a review of the inflation target, which Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has said would amount to "financial suicide".

On Wednesday, one of Matolcsy's deputies, Barnabas Virag, reiterated the bank's opposition to any such move.

"At the moment we do not see any reason for a need to modify the inflation target," Virag said, adding that, for an emerging economy such as Hungary, opening a public debate about this during a very volatile period carried risks.

He said economic growth could be restored by lowering inflation.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson)

