Hungary shelves plan to apply new corporate lending pricing benchmark

BUDAPEST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy ministry said on Monday it had agreed with banks on a voluntary scheme to boost lending to companies, shelving a plan to apply a new, much lower pricing benchmark that drew a strong rebuke from the Hungarian central bank.

Hungarian government officials last week proposed using Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for corporate loans to cut borrowing costs as part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to revive the economy.

Hungary's central bank said the proposal to link borrowing costs to three-month Treasury bill yields, 237 basis points below the Budapest Interbank Offered Rate, was "misguided" and would have reduced the scope for policy manoeuvre.

It also said comments by S&P Global, first reported by Reuters, signalled possible risks to Hungary's credit rating.

"There would have been an opportunity to apply the lower Treasury bill yield as the reference rate," the Economy Ministry said after talks with local lenders.

"However, banking practice uses the higher (Budapest Interbank Offered Rate) BUBOR, which is known and commonly used by the market," it said, walking away from a proposal which contributed to falls in the forint EURHUF= to three-month-lows last week.

Under the watered-down scheme, banks can offer new loans to companies at a 0% spread over BUBOR for the first six months of the duration of the loan, after which the margin will return to "normal" levels, the ministry said.

It said companies can apply for the cheaper loans from Feb. 1 to May 1. Participation in the scheme will be voluntary, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

