Hungary sees reforms boosting bond demand by up to $5.3 bln

BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - Hungary expects tax and regulatory changes announced on Thursday to boost demand for government bonds by 1.8 trillion forints ($5.3 billion), as part of wider efforts to keep debt financing costs under control, the economic development minister said.

Marton Nagy told a briefing that the reforms, which include a "social tax" of 13% on returns from investment funds - except real estate funds - bank deposits and some other investments were aimed at channelling money into government debt.

With inflation running at 24% in April, the highest in the European Union, Hungary faces a surge in debt financing costs to more than 4% of economic output next year, from around 2% at the start of the decade when borrowing costs were at rock bottom.

At the same time, local banks, awash in liquidity, pay less than 1% interest on around 8 trillion forints worth of sight deposits - those which can be immediately withdrawn - and less than 5% on around 1 trillion forints worth of term deposits, Nagy said.

"The 0.5% interest on sight deposits is a joke," Nagy told a press briefing.

Under the reforms, banks will be able to reduce their special tax payments by making more government bond purchases next year, while as of July, investment funds will also be required to boost their government bond holdings in certain portfolios.

An official for Hungary's OTP Bank OTPB.BU said the measure would harm competition.

Hungary has also tweaked windfall taxes for key sectors, increasing the burden further on large retailers while cutting the extraordinary tax payable by drug producers.

As the economy slows, the budget is under strain from weaker tax revenues, higher pension and debt servicing expenditure, and a funding row with the European Union over democratic standards.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has imposed windfall taxes on what his government called the "extra profits" of banks' and large private companies to help rein in the deficit and avert higher taxes on families.

The windfall tax imposed last year on drug producers, including the country's leading drugmaker Richter GDRB.BU, will fall to 4% next year from 8%, on net revenue of more than 150 billion forints.

On the other hand, drug firms' payments to state coffers after their sales of more expensive state-subsidised drugs will increase next year.

The government will also squeeze large retailers further in 2024, by increasing the tax rate to 4.5% from 4.1% on revenues above 100 billion forints.

