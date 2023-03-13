Hungary says aims to increase role of French Framatome in Paks nuclear plant project -minister

March 13, 2023 — 11:17 am EDT

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, March 13 (Reuters) - Hungary is in talks to increase the role of French company Framatome in the expansion of Hungary's Paks nuclear plant, the Hungarian foreign minister said in a statement on Monday.

Peter Szijjarto said the aim was to ensure that the German government "could not further block" the delivery of the control equipment for the new reactors at Paks. German Siemens Energy has a contract for delivering the control equipment together with Framatome.

