Hungary, Russia plan to sign vaccine production deal, new gas supply contract -minister

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hungary is in advance talks with Russia on a licence-based production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary that could start from the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Hungary also wants to sign a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom GAZP.MM this year, and talks about this are in finishing stages, Szijjarto told a news conference after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Budapest.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.