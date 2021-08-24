World Markets

Hungary, Russia plan to sign vaccine production deal, new gas supply contract -minister

Contributors
Krisztina Than Reuters
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Hungary is in advance talks with Russia on a licence-based production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary that could start from the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hungary is in advance talks with Russia on a licence-based production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Hungary that could start from the end of 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

Hungary also wants to sign a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom GAZP.MM this year, and talks about this are in finishing stages, Szijjarto told a news conference after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Budapest.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    How Geopolitics Could Threaten Afghan Schools Teaching Women to Code

    Forbes Crypto Director of Research – Digital Assets Steven Ehrlich discusses how geopolitics could threaten Afghan schools teaching women to code and build Ethereum apps.

    46 minutes ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular