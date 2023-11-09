News & Insights

Commodities

Hungary reports outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on duck farm

November 09, 2023 — 06:47 am EST

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a fattening duck farm in the northeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said in a report on Thursday.

The virus was detected on a farm in the Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg county, it said, citing local authorities.

Bird flu, which has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds in the past years, usually strikes during the autumn and winter. It is transmitted via the faeces of infected migrating wild birds or by direct contact with contaminated feed, clothing and equipment.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.