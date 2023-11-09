Hungary reports outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu on duck farm

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a fattening duck farm in the northeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said in a report on Thursday.

The virus was detected on a farm in the Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg county, it said, citing local authorities.

Bird flu, which has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds in the past years, usually strikes during the autumn and winter. It is transmitted via the faeces of infected migrating wild birds or by direct contact with contaminated feed, clothing and equipment.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Toby Chopra)

