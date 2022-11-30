Commodities

Hungary reports H5N1 bird flu at goose farm

November 30, 2022 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Anita Komuves for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hungary has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a goose farm, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak in the county of Bekes led to the slaughter of more than 3,000 geese on the farm where the virus was detected.

Earlier this month Nebih reported H5N1 outbreaks at two farms in neighbouring Bacs-Kiskun county.

