Hungary receives shipment of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

Krisztina Than Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

BUDAPEST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hungary has received a shipment of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for assessment by the Hungarian health authorities, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on Friday.

Szijjarto said that, depending on the examination, Hungary could start commercial talks with Russia on purchasing Sputnik Light to use as a booster shot. Hungary has used Sputnik V along with Western-made vaccines in its coronavirus vaccination campaign.

