Hungary ready to inoculate 5-11-year-olds after approval of Pfizer-BioNTech jab

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary is ready to inoculate 5-11-year-old children after the European Medicines Agency approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine for the age group, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

