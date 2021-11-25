US Markets
Hungary ready to inoculate 5-11-year-olds after approval of Pfizer-BioNTech jab

Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary is ready to inoculate 5-11-year-old children after the European Medicines Agency approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine for the age group, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

