Hungary raises base rate by another 200 bps to shore up forint

Adds detail, market reaction

Bank raises base rate by 200 bps to 9.75%, as expected

Base rate now sits at levels last seen in late-2008

Despite massive hikes, forint still near record-lows

BUDAPEST, July 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday by 200 basis points, its second hefty increase in two weeks in a bid to shore up the forint EURHUF=D3, central Europe's worst-performing currency.

The move, which had been flagged by the bank, takes the base rate to 9.75% HUINT=ECI, a level not seen since late 2008, during the global financial crisis.

At 1105 GMT, the forint traded at 410.4 per euro, stronger than 412 just before the announcement but still down some 10% for the year, underperforming its central European peers.

Tuesday's rate hike followed a 185 bps rate hike two weeks ago that failed to stem the forint's slide. The currency hit a record low of 416.9 against the euro last Wednesday, prompting the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to also increase the one-week deposit rate by 200 bps the following day.

The NBH has now lifted the base rate by 915 bps in little more than a year, more than during any other tightening cycle since the collapse of Communism.

Even so, the forint has failed to firm meaningfully, pressured by Hungary's high budget deficit, a rule-of-law debate with the European Union that has hampered access to billions of euros worth of recovery money and other factors.

The forint's falls have complicated the central bank's efforts to curb double-digit inflation and exposed Hungarian assets to any negative shift in sentiment caused by the war in neighbouring Ukraine and surging energy costs.

Hungary's current account deficit is expected to widen to 5.6%-6.6% of GDP this year, compared with 2.2% in the Czech Republic and a deficit of 1.5% of GDP in Poland. Hungary's public debt level is around 77% of GDP - far higher than 42% of GDP in the Czech economy and about 56% in Poland.

Data published last week showed June inflation rising to 11.7%, above analysts' forecasts. The central bank expects inflation to peak in the autumn but remain well above its 2% to 4% policy target range next year.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.