Hungary raises $400 mln by topping up 2041 fx bond, debt agency says

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's debt agency said on Tuesday that it had raised $400 million by topping up a foreign currency bond that expires in 2041 to $1.65 billion.

The debt agency AKK said it will use proceeds from the bond issue, which was carried out via private placement on Nov. 28, for "general financing purposes."

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

