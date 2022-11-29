Hungary raises $400 mln by topping up 2041 fx bond, debt agency says

November 29, 2022

BUDAPEST, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's debt agency said on Tuesday that it had raised $400 million by topping up a foreign currency bond that expires in 2041 to $1.65 billion.

The debt agency AKK said it will use proceeds from the bond issue, which was carried out via private placement on Nov. 28, for "general financing purposes."

