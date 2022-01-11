Hungary posts HUF 1.171 trillion Dec budget deficit -ministry

BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a budget deficit HUDEF=ECI worth 1.171 trillion forints ($3.71 billion) in December based on Reuters calculations after the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that the full-year shortfall widened to 5.101 trillion forints.

The ministry, which announced a spending freeze worth 350 billion forints early last month, did not provide a monthly figure for December.

It said the deficit would decline from the previous year based on European Union accounting standards without providing a 2021 deficit figure as a percentage of economic output.

($1 = 315.23 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

