Hungary posts HUF 1.171 trillion Dec budget deficit -ministry

Hungary posted a budget deficit worth 1.171 trillion forints ($3.71 billion) in December based on Reuters calculations after the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that the full-year shortfall widened to 5.101 trillion forints.

The ministry, which announced a spending freeze worth 350 billion forints early last month, did not provide a monthly figure for December.

It said the deficit would decline from the previous year based on European Union accounting standards without providing a 2021 deficit figure as a percentage of economic output.

