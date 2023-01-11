Hungary posts 'eye-watering' $3.46 bln Dec budget gap as spending pressures mount

Adds detail, analyst comment, market reaction

BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a budget deficit worth 1.287 trillion forints ($3.46 billion) in December, widening the full-year shortfall to 4.753 trillion, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, amid growing pressure on state finances from higher spending needs.

The ministry also confirmed Prime Minister Viktor Orban's goal of bringing the 2023 budget shortfall to 3.9% of gross domestic product from a 6.1% deficit estimated for last year.

Orban raised the target last month from earlier 3.5% to account for surging costs of shielding some households and companies from higher utility bills.

Last month's deficit accounted for over a quarter of the full-year gap andfinancial newswebsite portfolio.hu said it was the second-highest December shortfall since the pandemic-hit 2020.

"This figure is eye-watering," ING economist Peter Virovacz said. "December's developments, however, will not necessarily determine what happens over the course of 2023," he said, adding he expected the government to reach its deficit target this year.

Virovacz said the strength of the labour market and strong wage increases despite a sharp slowdown in the economy would boost tax revenue, with the government also plugging budget holes with the help of special taxes on corporate profits deemed excessive.

He warned, however, strong wage growth and surging inflation, which could reach an annual 26% in December, posed the risk of a wage-price spiral, which could hurt the economy.

Ratings agency Fitch, which warned in December such wage-price spirals cold hurt competitiveness and be negative for credit ratings in central Europe, is scheduled to review Poland on Friday and Hungary a week later.

Some economists say the two countries, whose governments and companies responded to the inflation surge with double-digit wage rises, are most at risk amid still tight labour markets.

($1 = 372.03 forints)

(1 euro = 399.5809 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

