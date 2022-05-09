Hungary posts EUR 503 mln March trade deficit -stats

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade deficit HUTRD=ECI of 503 million euros in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Analysts had forecast a deficit of 225 million euros for the month. Exports rose by an annual 8.7% in euro terms in March, while imports rose by 23% year-on-year, the KSH said.

