Hungary posts EUR 187 mln Dec trade surplus -stats

Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus of 187 million euros ($213.16 million) in December, beating analyst forecasts for a 205 million euro shortfall, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Exports rose by an annual 20% in euro terms in December, while imports grew by 21% year-on-year, the KSH said.

