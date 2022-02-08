Hungary posts EUR 187 mln Dec trade surplus -stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus HUTRD=ECI of 187 million euros ($213.16 million) in December, beating analyst forecasts for a 205 million euro shortfall, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Exports rose by an annual 20% in euro terms in December, while imports grew by 21% year-on-year, the KSH said.

Dec 2021

Nov 2021

Dec 2020

Jan-Dec 2021

187

-76

280

2,391

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

