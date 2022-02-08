Hungary posts EUR 187 mln Dec trade surplus -stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus HUTRD=ECI of 187 million euros ($213.16 million) in December, beating analyst forecasts for a 205 million euro shortfall, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
Exports rose by an annual 20% in euro terms in December, while imports grew by 21% year-on-year, the KSH said.
Dec 2021
Nov 2021
Dec 2020
Jan-Dec 2021
187
-76
280
2,391
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
