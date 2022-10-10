Hungary posts EUR 1.3 bln August trade deficit -stats

Contributor
Krisztina Than Reuters
Published

Hungary posted a foreign trade deficit of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in August after a 1.298 billion euro deficit in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

BUDAPEST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade deficit HUTRD=ECI of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in August after a 1.298 billion euro deficit in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Exports rose by an annual 37.1% in euro terms in August, while imports rose by 40.6% year-on-year, the KSH said.

In the first eight months, the trade gap widened to 4.775 billion euros.

Aug 2022

July 2022

Aug 2021

Jan-Aug 2022

-1,300

-1,298

-717

-4,775

($1 = 1.0283 euros)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More