Hungary posts EUR 1.3 bln August trade deficit -stats

BUDAPEST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade deficit HUTRD=ECI of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in August after a 1.298 billion euro deficit in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Exports rose by an annual 37.1% in euro terms in August, while imports rose by 40.6% year-on-year, the KSH said.

In the first eight months, the trade gap widened to 4.775 billion euros.

Aug 2022 July 2022 Aug 2021 Jan-Aug 2022 -1,300 -1,298 -717 -4,775 ($1 = 1.0283 euros) (Reporting by Krisztina Than) ((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.