Hungary posts EUR 1.3 bln August trade deficit -stats

BUDAPEST, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade deficit HUTRD=ECI of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in August after a 1.298 billion euro deficit in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.
Exports rose by an annual 37.1% in euro terms in August, while imports rose by 40.6% year-on-year, the KSH said.
In the first eight months, the trade gap widened to 4.775 billion euros.
Aug 2022
July 2022
Aug 2021
Jan-Aug 2022
-1,300
-1,298
-717
-4,775
($1 = 1.0283 euros)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
