Hungary PM says more talks needed on Finland, Sweden NATO bids

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday more talks between parliamentary groups were needed before Hungary's ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, which lawmakers will start debating next Wednesday.

Speaking on public radio, Orban said he had asked lawmakers of his nationalist Fidesz party to support their bid, adding however that some deputies were "not very enthusiastic" about the expansion and sought further discussions on the matter.

Orban added that in the end, it should be made clear that Hungary supports Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, but said Turkey's concerns regarding Sweden's entry should also be heard, otherwise the expansion effort could fail.

"Regarding Turkey, they are also our allies, and therefore we need to hear their voice," Orban said.

Ankara says Stockholm has harboured what Ankara calls members of terrorist groups. Turkey recently indicated it would approve only Finland for NATO membership, while Hungary says it has been delayed by a flurry of legislation required to unlock European Union funds.

"We need to pay attention to Turkey as in the end, the entire process will stall. Unless there is a solution to Turkey's problem, then the expansion could fail."

