Hungary PM says it is 'not reasonable' for govt to buy Budapest Airport before 2022 elections

Krisztina Than Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will put off a planned acquisition of Budapest Airport until after next year's parliamentary elections due to high inflation and volatility in global financial markets, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

"We need to pay attention to the budget deficit," Orban told a news conference. "For the time being, I believe it is not reasonable to seal this deal before the elections."

