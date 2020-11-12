Hungary plans another FX bond sale in 2020 -debt agency

BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to issue another benchmark-sized foreign currency bond this year to pre-finance 2021 debt expiries, government debt agency AKK said on Thursday.

The AKK said it had raised its 4 billion euro ceiling of foreign currency bond issuance for 2020 to make room for another issuance after three such transactions this year that had already exhausted the original amount planned.

The AKK had overhauled its 2020 financing plan in April to help finance an increased budget deficit as it grapples with the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Hungary issued 2 billion euros worth of bonds in April, followed by 1.5 billion euros of green bonds in June and 500 million euros of Samurai bonds in September, the debt agency said.

It said even with the latest issuance, which is subject to market conditions, the share of foreign currency debt within the total stock would remain below 20%.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)

