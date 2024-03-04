News & Insights

Hungary outlines three-year path to halve budget deficit

March 04, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to cut its budget deficit below the European Union's threshold of 3% of gross domestic product by 2026, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday after last year's shortfall ballooned to nearly 7% of economic output.

Varga said Hungary's economy, pushed into a recession last year by a surge in inflation to the EU's highest levels at more than 25%, was probably past the worst, with inflation retreating and the current account improving amid a fall in energy costs.

However, he said despite some improvement, the European economy remained weak and business sentiment in Germany, Hungary's main export market, remained poor.

"The situation has improved, however, it improves significantly slower than we had anticipated," Varga told an economic forum. He did not outline specific steps on how the deficit would be lowered.

He said Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government would target a budget deficit worth 4.5% of economic output this year, up from an earlier target of 2.9% after last year's deficit came in at 6.5%-6.7% of GDP.

The shortfall ballooned due to a fall in value-added tax revenue and a surge in expenditure, including a rise in debt servicing costs to 4.5% of economic output last year, which Varga said was one of Hungary's key vulnerabilities.

"Only countries running a low budget deficit and debt level have been able to produce sustainable growth," Varga said.

He said the aim was to cut the budget deficit below 3% by 2026, when Orban will face a parliamentary election.

