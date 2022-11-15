Hungary MOL says oil shipments on Druzhba pipeline temporarily suspended

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU said on Tuesday that it had been notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline has been temporarily suspended.

MOL said its Ukrainian partner notified the company that a power station near the pipeline in Ukraine close to the Belarus border that provides electricity for a pump station, was hit by a Russian rocket and that led to the stoppage.

