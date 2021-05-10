Hungary modifies 2021 debt financing plan to cover higher deficit -AKK

Adds detail, background

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary's government debt agency AKK has modified its 2021 debt financing plan to cover additional funding needs worth 658 billion forints ($2.24 billion) due to an increased budget deficit, it said in a statement on Monday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government said in late March that it would amend the 2021 budget to raise the deficit target to 7.5% of economic output from 6.5% as the third wave of the pandemic had hit the economy hard.

The budget posted a 100.5 billion forint surplus in April, data showed earlier, but even so the four-month shortfall came in at 1.04 trillion forints due to the higher costs of fighting the pandemic and infrastructure investments.

The AKK said it would boost net debt issuance to retail investors by 100 billion forints to 1.1 trillion this year. It also plans to issue an additional 111 billion forints worth of longer-dated Treasury bills to total 744 billion in 2021.

Hungary also plans to add 312 billion forints worth of bond sales to institutional investors, targeting 5-year fixed-rate bonds as well as 6-year and 8-year floating rate bonds, the AKK said, adding that its switch auction plans were unchanged.

The AKK also plans to boost foreign currency borrowing by 100 billion forints, mainly in the form of longer-dated development bank and project loans, it said, adding that this did not include any loans to be made available under the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund.

The AKK said it may also issue additional green bonds denominated in Japanese yen or Chinese renminbi in an ideal case.

($1 = 293.78 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.