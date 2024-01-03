Hungary mandates 12-year benchmark dollar bond issue

Adds more details, comments

BUDAPEST, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hungary mandated a 12-year benchmark dollar bond issue on Wednesday, to be priced later in the day, IFR News reported.

At the end of last year, Hungary's debt agency said the government planned up to $2 billion worth of dollar-denominated international bond issuance in the first half of this year, and flagged a dollar bond could some as soon as the first quarter.

The debt agency AKK declined comment on Wednesday on the planned size of the issue.

"The market is good, spreads and overall yields have fallen a lot since November," said a source familiar with the issue who was not authorised to speak.

The debt agency said in December that, on top of its planned dollar bond issue, it would also issue up to 1 billion euros' worth of green bonds in 2024.

The planned foreign currency borrowing this year represents less than half of last year's bumper issuance.

Hungary's foreign currency debt expiries this year are well below 2023 expiries, which has reduced the FX debt financing requirement for 2024, debt agency chief executive Zoltan Kurali said last month.

In the first week of January 2023, Hungary issued $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori and Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

