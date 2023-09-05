Hungary mandates 10-year benchmark eurobond issue - IFR

Adds background, debt agency comment

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary has mandated Erste Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ING, KBC Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International as bookrunners for a 10-year benchmark eurobond issue, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

The news comes a day after the Hungarian debt management agency (AKK) raised its 2023 foreign currency debt issuance target by 230 billion forints ($641.90 million).

The debt agency was not immediately reachable for comment.

The head of the debt agency told Reuters in May that Hungary planned a benchmark-sized eurobond sale in the second half to cover this year's remaining financing needs and pre-finance a March 2024 foreign currency bond expiry.

AKK Chief Executive Zoltan Kurali said then, that the benchmark-sized issuance could be worth "1 to 2 billion euros."

Hungary issued a total of $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds in January, covering a large part of its 2023 foreign currency borrowing needs.

Hungary's budget deficit widened in the first half of the year with state finances strained by stalling economic growth and Hungarian inflation running at the highest level in the EU this year.

Most of the European Union funds Hungary is entitled to are still suspended amid a rule-of-law dispute with Brussels. ($1 = 358.3100 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Christina Fincher)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.