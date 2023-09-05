Hungary mandates 10-year benchmark eurobond issue - IFR

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary has mandated Erste Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ING, KBC Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International as bookrunners for a 10-year benchmark eurobond issue, fixed income news service IFR reported on Tuesday.

The issuance comes a day after the debt management agency announced on Monday that it raised its 2023 foreign currency debt issuance target by 230 billion forints ($641.90 million).

($1 = 358.3100 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

