Hungary lifts interest rates by another 100 bps as inflation risks mount

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its base rate by a further 100 basis points to 5.4% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, responding to mounting inflation which is at its highest level in two decades.

The National Bank of Hungary projects average inflation could rise to 7.5%-9.8% this year, and with rising energy costs and the war in neighbouring Ukraine fuelling further price pressures, it faces the challenge of fighting inflation while maintaining a strong momentum in the Hungarian economy.

Hungary began tightening policy last June, when its base rate stood at just 0.6%. Tuesday's hike, which followed a 100 bps rise in March, was in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll.

The forint EURHUF=D3 firmed to 374.40 from 374.85 on the rate announcement.

March headline inflation came in at an annual 8.5% versus market forecasts for an 8.7% increase, with government-imposed caps on the prices of fuel, household energy, some basic foods and mortgages keeping a lid on price growth. The government said without these measures, inflation would be running at about 13%.

However, March core inflation hit its highest in more than two decades, signalling strong underlying price pressures in the economy where domestic demand is buoyed by fast wage hikes and tax breaks handed out to families earlier this year.

The central bank has said that strong domestic demand may partly offset the adverse effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on growth. Wage data earlier on Tuesday showed that Hungary's gross average wages rose by an annual 31.1% in February after a 14.2% year-on-year increase in January.

Wage growth was fuelled by a one-time payment of six months' wages to members of the military and the police as well as previously announced wage hikes and a rise of the minimum wage before parliamentary elections on April 3. The election landed nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban a resounding victory and a fourth consecutive term in office.

