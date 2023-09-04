Hungary lifts 2023 FX borrowing target amid funding row with EU

Adds detail, more comments

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's government debt agency on Monday raised its 2023 foreign currency debt issuance target by 230 billion forints ($648.78 million) amid a funding row with the European Union.

Hungary and Poland have been unable to access the EU's pandemic recovery funds due to disagreements with the European Commission over democratic standards, and there is no clear timetable on when the money could be released.

In addition, the EU is holding back 22 billion euros worth of regular cohesion funds for Hungary until its government meets conditions related to judiciary independence, academic freedom, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system.

Hungary's debt agency said on Monday that the higher issuance target would create the opportunity for a benchmark-sized Eurobond sale. It said the proceeds could be used to pre-finance issuance or to buy back FX bonds before expiry.

"The newly raised foreign currency funding also creates an opportunity to pre-finance programmes backed by EU funds -- similarly to the practice of previous years," the debt agency said.

"Therefore, the seamless implementation of these programmes can continue even if, despite the intentions of the government, the Commission support to certain programmes should suffer further delays," it said.

In July, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga told Reuters he hoped Hungary would not have to prepare an FX bond issue, saying he expected both recovery and cohesion funds to start flowing.

The modifications have lifted Hungary's total FX borrowing target to 3.127 trillion forints ($8.82 billion) for this year from 2.897 trillion planned earlier, the debt agency said.

