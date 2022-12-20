Hungary keeps base rate at 13%, sharply raises 2023 inflation forecast

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, the highest in the European Union, with no signs of price growth slowing, and forecast inflation would average at 15% to 19.5% next year.

The central bank pledged to maintain tight monetary conditions "for a prolonged period" to curb inflation, adding that it would keep using its emergency tools launched in mid-October to shore up the forint currency.

A stronger forint helps bring down inflation.

"Looking ahead, maintaining market stability is also key to achieving price stability," the bank said in a statement.

In the past week, the forint has gained after Hungary and the European Commission reached a deal on EU funds suspended over a rule of law dispute. However, these funds are unlikely to start flowing before April, while a surge in energy import costs is putting additional pressure on Hungary's finances at a time when the economy is slowing sharply.

"The agreement on EU funds is a favourable development. However, the NBH still focuses on sustained shifts in financial market conditions, and it will use its instruments introduced in mid-October until a trend improvement in risk perceptions occurs," the statement said.

After October's emergency rate rise to shore up the forint, Central Europe's worst-performing currency, the bank pledged to offer its new quick deposit tool at an 18% NBHK3 rate "as long as necessary" to ensure market stability.

The bank has been providing foreign currency from its reserves to help cover Hungary's soaring energy bills, and said on Tuesday that "it will continue to meet foreign currency liquidity needs to reach market balance related to the energy account."

It raised its 2023 inflation forecast to between 15.0% and 19.5% from an 11.5%-14.0% range projected in September, and said the consumer price index would return to the central bank's targeted tolerance band in 2024.

Economists polled by Reuters see average inflation running at 4.8% in 2024, which would mean the central bank missing its 2% to 4% policy target range for the fourth year in a row.

At 1415 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 was trading at 402.60 against the euro, firmer than around 404.25 before the rate announcement.

"We expect a convergence of short-term interest rates (the overnight rate is currently 18% and the 1m interbank rate is 17%) to the central bank’s base rate of 13% in the first half of next year as pressures on the forint ease and inflation softens," Capital Economics said in a note.

"But with inflation likely to remain far above the NBH’s target for at least two more years, we don’t expect the NBH to start cutting its base rate until Q3 2023 at the earliest."

