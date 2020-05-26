Hungary keeps all key interest rates unchanged, as expected

Adds detail, market reaction

Base rate 0.9%, O/N deposit rate -0.05%

Decision in line with analyst forecasts

Bank to issue policy statement at 1300 GMT

Comments on QE programme, forint in focus

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) kept all key interest rates unchanged at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, as expected, after the bond purchases the central bank began early this month pushed down longer-dated debt yields and the forint stabilised.

The NBH left the base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI at -0.05%, both in line with the unanimous forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. The bank will issue a policy statement at 1300 GMT.

At 1201 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 349.25 versus the euro, a touch stronger than 349.50 just before the announcement and off record lows near 370 per euro seen in early April, before the bank tightened policy to stem further falls.

An overwhelming majority of analysts said the bank would not change the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility over the coming month from the current 0.9%, a tool the bank uses to tackle any excessive market volatility.

"On balance, the FX market concluded that the central bank would hike rates if the forint weakened too far," said economist Tatha Ghose at Commerzbank.

He said as Hungary was lifting its lockdown in stages and the same was occurring across most of the European Union, the NBH was not expected to make further QE expansion announcements at this stage.

Hungarian 10-year yields have fallen by up to 50 basis points since the NBH began government bond purchases in early May, while the forint is holding steady around the 350 mark per euro as central Europe's economies gradually emerge from months-long lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors will watch for signals about the bank's quantitative easing programme in the 1300 GMT policy statement, after the NBH scaled back bond purchases last week following a sharp decline in yields, and for comments about the forint.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

