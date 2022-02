BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hungary has issued a four-part Samurai bond, raising over 75.3 billion Japanese yen ($653.87 million), the Hungarian debt agency AKK said in a statement on Friday.

It said three of the four tranches were longer-dated green bonds.

($1 = 115.1600 yen)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.