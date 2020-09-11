Hungary issues 500 mln euros worth of Samurai bonds

Adds details, background

BUDAPEST, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hungary raised 500 million euros ($591.70 million) from four-tranche Samurai bonds in the Japanese market, the Hungarian Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

One-third of the bonds issued were green bonds, in two tranches with maturities of 7 and 10 years. The other two were 3-year and 5-year traditional yen-denominated bonds, the ministry said.

Hungary last issued Samurai bonds in 2018.

Hungary's budget deficit could reach 7% to 9% of GDP this year due to a deeper-than-expected recession and costs linked to the COVID-19 crisis, which has forced the debt agency to modify its debt issuance plans, boosting issuance.

Hungary has already issued forex bonds worth 3.5 billion euros earlier this year, and has now covered its full-year foreign currency bonds issuance plan with the Samurai bonds.

Books for the Samurai bonds built up to near 80 billion yen ($753.58 million) and were allocated first to the longest tenor as the issuer preferred long maturities, IFR reported.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

($1 = 106.1600 yen)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

