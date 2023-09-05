Hungary issues 1.75 bln euros worth of 10-year eurobond -govt

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary has issued 1.75 bln euros worth of 10-year eurobonds on Tuesday, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the debt agency AKK said the issue was three times oversubscribed. The eurobond pays a fixed coupon of 5.375% and carries a 5.522% yield.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

