Hungary issues 1.75 bln euros worth of 10-year eurobond -govt

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

September 05, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary has issued 1.75 bln euros worth of 10-year eurobonds on Tuesday, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the debt agency AKK said the issue was three times oversubscribed. The eurobond pays a fixed coupon of 5.375% and carries a 5.522% yield.

