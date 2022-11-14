Hungary issues 1 bln euros worth of green Eurobonds - debt agency

Adds comment, background

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungary has issued 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion) worth of green Eurobonds, the government debt management agency AKK said on Monday, its second issuance of the instruments.

The bonds have a maturity of 4.25 years, and carry a fixed coupon of 5% and yield an annual 5.319%.

"The energy crisis made green bonds more significant, and we will use these funds for renewable energy investments, green transportation and ecofriendly development," Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on his Facebook page.

Hungary last issued foreign currency benchmark bonds in June, after lifting its 2022 foreign currency borrowing target amid a stand-off with the European Union over access to billions of euros of EU funding.

($1 = 0.9661 euros)

