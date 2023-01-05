Hungary issues $4.25 billion worth of dollar fx bonds -finance minister

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

January 05, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hungary has issued a total of $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga announced on Facebook on Thursday.

Varga said bids for the papers exceeded $12 billion. Hungary offered 5-year, 10-year and 30-year dollar benchmark bonds on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

