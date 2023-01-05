Hungary issues $4.25 billion worth of dollar FX bonds

Adds detail, comments by finance minister

BUDAPEST, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hungary has issued a total of $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

Varga said bids for the papers exceeded $12 billion. Hungary offered 5-year, 10-year and 30-year dollar benchmark bonds on Wednesday amid aglobal marketrally.

"Hungary will use part of the proceeds for an early repayment of short-term dollar bonds," Varga said on Facebook, adding that the share of fx debt within Hungary's total public debt would remain below 30% after the current issue.

Hungary also said in a filing with the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it was offering to buy back some dollar-denominated bonds.

The debt agency AKK said last month it planned to issue forex bonds worth up to $4 billion in the first half of 2023 and a benchmark-sized eurobond later in 2023. The government is trying to curb debt financing costs given surging inflation and high domestic interest rates.

The country, which is heavily exposed to Russian gas and oil imports, also needs foreign currency as its energy bill this year is expected to come in at 17 billion to 20 billion euros, while most of the EU funds Hungary is entitled to are still suspended amid a rule-of-law dispute with Brussels.

AKK Chief Executive Zoltan Kurali said last month the agency would opt for a dollar bond issue as this was cheaper, while the AKK would also resume 3-year forint-denominated bond auctions this year.

