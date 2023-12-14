News & Insights

Hungary holds up EU deal on 50 bln euro for Ukraine, talks to resume in January

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

December 14, 2023 — 08:47 pm EST

Written by Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hungary held up a European Union deal on Friday on 50 billion euros for Ukraine from the EU budget and EU leaders decided to return to the discussion in January, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Rutte said 26 EU countries were in agreement to provide Ukraine with the money from the EU budget until 2027, but Hungary was against that decision, which requires unanimity.

"We still have some time, Ukraine is not out of money in the next few weeks," Rutte told reporters on leaving the talks.

"We agreed with the 26 countries. Victor Orban, Hungary, were not yet able to do that. I am fairly confident we can get a deal early next year, we are thinking of late January," said Rutte, adding there would be another summit to reach the deal.

