Hungary has no plans to tighten abortion laws, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has no plans to tighten abortion laws, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, after a change in regulations that took effect earlier this month triggered protests from women's rights groups.

Under the rules amended by Orban's government, pregnant women must submit evidence from their healthcare provider of a definitive sign of life, widely interpreted as the heartbeat of a foetus, before requesting the procedure.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.