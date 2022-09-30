Public Companies

Hungary has no plans to tighten abortion laws, Orban says

Hungary's government has no plans to tighten abortion laws, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, after a change in regulations that took effect earlier this month triggered protests from women's rights groups. [nL8N30Z2KB]

Under the rules amended by Orban's government, pregnant women must submit evidence from their healthcare provider of a definitive sign of life, widely interpreted as the heartbeat of a foetus, before requesting the procedure.

