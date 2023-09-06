Hungary has no plans for more FX bonds this year -debt agency CEO

Adds comments, background

BUDAPEST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hungary is not planning to issue any more foreign currency bonds this year, debt agency AKK Chief Executive Zoltan Kurali told Reuters on Wednesday, but may sell euro commercial paper worth up to 1 billion euros if required for liquidity management.

Kurali said Hungary, which raised 1.75 billion euros in a eurobond issue on Tuesday, had fairly low foreign exchange bond expiries in 2024, which meant it would not necessarily require an FX bond issue next year.

But detailed plans would be revealed in Hungary's 2024 debt financing plan, which will be published later this year.

An investor presentation on AKK's website shows Hungary's FX debt maturities are below 2 billion euros each year until 2027.

"We will not have any more FX bond issues this year, but we may come out with a euro commercial paper," Kurali said in an interview. "If we see investor interest, we will do that."

He said Tuesday's eurobond issue created room for up to 500 million dollars for pre-financing a 2024 foreign currency bond expiry. He declined to say if the proceeds could also be used by the state to buy a stake in Budapest Airport.

The Economy Ministry said on Wednesday that talks about the acquisition of Budapest Airport are "ongoing".

Hungary issued a total of $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds in January, covering a large part of its 2023 foreign currency borrowing needs.

