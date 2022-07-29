Commodities

Hungary harvests 3.9 mln tonnes of wheat, maize and sunflower crop "at serious risk" from drought -ministry

Krisztina Than Reuters
Hungary has harvested 3.9 million tonnes of autumn wheat and 1.4 million tonnes of barley as the harvest season ended earlier than usual due to this year's heat and drought, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said crop yields lagged previous years' averages due to a severe drought, adding that the country's maize and sunflower crop was also "at serious risk".

