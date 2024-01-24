Hungary govt in talks with banks about new reference rate for corporate loans

Adds quote in paragraph 3

BUDAPEST, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government is talking to local banks on ways to boost corporate lending, including an Economy Ministry proposal to use Treasury bill yields as a benchmark lending rate for corporate loans, the ministry said on Wednesday.

The Economy Ministry told Reuters in an emailed reply to questions that its main priority was to restore economic growth this year after inflation eased to 5.5% at the end of last year, below expectations.

"To reach this goal, there are continuous expert discussions and negotiations between the Economic Ministry and the Banking Association," the ministry said.

On Monday, officials at the ministry hadproposed applying Treasury bill yields as the benchmark lending rate for corporate loans to cut borrowing costs as part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's efforts to revive the economy.

The plan had hit markets, putting pressure on the country's biggest bank and weighing on the forint currency.

