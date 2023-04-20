Hungary govt extends price caps, expects lower borrowing costs

April 20, 2023 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by Krisztina Than and Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has decided to extend its existing price caps including on foodstuffs until June 30, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Gulyas also told a news conference that the government welcomed the central bank's announcement on Wednesday about its intention to narrow the interest rate corridor next week, as this was the "first sign pointing towards lower borrowing costs."

