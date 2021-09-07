Hungary govt extends loan repayment moratorium - newspaper Vilaggazdasag

Adds detail

BUDAPEST, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's government has extended a moratorium on loan repayments until July 2022, but eligibility for borrowers will be narrowed, business newspaper Vilaggazdasag reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed government sources.

The newspaper said pensioners, those raising children and people whose incomes have dropped since last year can apply for continued participation in the moratorium. A government spokesman declined immediate comment.

The moratorium, one of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's first crisis measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, has been in place since March 2020. It has deferred repayments of 3.6 trillion forints ($12.3 billion) worth of debt based on central bank data.

Orban's government, which faces a highly competitive election next year following three landslides since 2010, has extended the moratorium several times, defying calls from the central bank to scrap the measure amid a strong recovery.

The central bank, which has raised its base rate by a combined 90 basis points over the past three months to 1.5% in response to high inflation, has urged borrowers to opt out of the scheme as the risks of staying outweighed its benefits.

As of April, 1.2 million retail borrowers and 30,000 to 35,000 companies were still under the scheme based on its figures. The central bank said most retail borrowers still using the measure would be capable of servicing their loans.

The central bank's press office did not immediately respond to emailed questions for comment.

Radovan Jelasity, the head of the Hungarian Banking Association, told local news website index.hu late last month that any extension of the scheme should only apply to the most vulnerable groups as most borrowers still under the scheme were "freeloaders".

($1 = 292.9500 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by Louise Heavens, William Maclean)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.