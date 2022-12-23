Hungary government raises the capital of state-owned energy company

December 23, 2022 — 06:41 am EST

Written by Anita Komuves for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The government of Hungary decided to raise the capital of state-owned energy company MVM Zrt by 41 billion forints ($108.79 million) to 849.4 billion forints, the company said on Friday in a statement on the stock exchange's website.

