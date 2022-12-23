Hungary government raises the capital of state-owned energy company

Repeats story without any changes

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The government of Hungary decided to raise the capital of state-owned energy company MVM Zrt by 41 billion forints ($108.79 million) to 849.4 billion forints, the company said on Friday in a statement on the stock exchange's website.

($1 = 376.8800 forints)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

