Hungary government raises rate of windfall tax on MOL to 95% from 40%

BUDAPEST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will siphon off nearly all profits earned by MOL on cheaper crude oil imported from Russia from Thursday, it said in a decree, after Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet scrapped a retail fuel price cap amid a shortage of supplies.

Late on Wednesday, a government decree showed oil companies would have to pay a 95% special tax rate on the Brent-Ural spread as of Thursday, up from 40% previously, sharply hiking the existing windfall tax to plug budget holes.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

