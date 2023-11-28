Hungary government, central bank differ over monetary policy - minister

Adds details, quotes

BUDAPEST, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hungary's government and central bank differ over aspects of monetary policy, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday, as the Hungarian central bank continued to defy government pressure to accelerate the pace of rate cuts.

Hungary's central bank has cut borrowing costs by 650 bps since May, refraining from a larger reduction last week despite a better inflation outlook, with price growth seen easing to 7% by December from an eye-watering 25% in the first quarter.

The bank said its base rate could fall into single digits in February, implying 75bp cuts each over the next two months, keeping a premium over the expected pace of inflation.

"The government and the central bank differ over some aspects of monetary policy," Varga told a parliamentary committee hearing in response to questions from lawmakers.

"A favourable yield environment could help stimulate household consumption and investments," he said after data showing a 12.1% annual fall in investments in the third quarter.

Central banks on the EU's eastern wing led by Hungary and Poland have responded to the retreat in inflation by paring back previous rate hikes, while the Czech National Bank has held off on rate cuts, citing risks from high inflation expectations.

Hungary's central bank has also pledged a cautious approach, saying inflation must be curbed further next year, while financial stability has to be preserved with geopolitical risks mounting due to the wars in Israel and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Ed Osmond)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.