Hungary, France agree on several strategic issues including nuclear energy - Hungary foreign minister

Contributors
Krisztina Than
Anita Komuves
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungary agrees with France on several issues with strategic importance for the future of Europe, including nuclear energy, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We also agree on the importance of protecting the external borders (of the EU)," Szijjarto said in a video on his Facebook page, adding that Hungary and France were political opponents and European partners at the same time.

