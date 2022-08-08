Hungary fines Ryanair $779,464 in consumer protection probe -minister

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary has fined Ryanair RYA.I 300 million forints ($779,464) after a consumer protection investigation over the airline passing on the cost of a special tax levied on the industry to shore up the Hungarian budget, the justice minister said on Monday.

($1 = 384.88 forints)

