Commodities

Hungary finds H5N8 strain of bird flu at northwestern turkey farm

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Karoly Arvai

Hungary has found the H5N8 strain of bird flu at a large turkey farm in a northwestern region of the country, the National Food Chain Safety Authority said on Monday.

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hungary has found the H5N8 strain of bird flu at a large turkey farm in a northwestern region of the country, the National Food Chain Safety Authority said on Monday.

It said the full turkey stock at the farm, more than 50,000 birds, would have to be culled and other precautionary measures implemented to contain the spread of the infection.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular